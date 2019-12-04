Only Six Passengers Patronized Free Train Services From Lagos To Ibadan

Published:

Hours after the federal government declared free train rides between Lagos and Ibadan on the new standard gauge train, only six passengers have boarded the train in two separate trips. Transport minister Rotimi Amaechi had declared the free ride on Saturday after a test-run of the train from Iju in Lagos to Ibadan, Oyo state where the 157-kilometer project terminates.Though the project is yet to be completed, the government commenced operations on the Iju-Ibadan axis where rail tracks have been completed while finishing touches are being put on the stations.Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria had said two luxury coaches would be deployed on the standard gauge daily, adding that because of the limited space, only about 60 to 80 people will be able to benefit from the free ride on first come, first served basis. advertisement However, for the two days that the service commenced, only six passengers used the free train service.Two passengers boarded Monday from Lagos around 4 pm while the train arrived Iju today with just four passengers making only six passengers who have so far taken advantage of the free ride. An NRC official who refused to be named said the Corporation is optimistic that more passengers would turn up before the week runs out.