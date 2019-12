Okezie Ikpeazu Sacks 17 LGA Chairmen

Published:

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD has approved the immediate dissolution of the 17 Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen and their Deputies.Consequently, the Governor has forwarded the names of the following persons to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening as Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas Transition Committees -1. ABA NORTH LGACHAIRMAN - Chief Victor UbaniDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Mrs. Joy Iwuchukwu2. ABA SOUTH LGACHAIRMAN - Pharm. Cherechi WoguDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Nochin Kanu3. AROCHUKWU LGACHAIRMAN - Engr. Maurice Onyekachi OkoroDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Daniel Onyema Ogbuagu4. BENDE LGACHAIRMAN - Dr. Hagler OkorieDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Mr. John Mark5. ISIALA NGWA NORTH LGACHAIRMAN - Udo Nwogwugwu Y. ODEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Chukwuemeka Wachuku6. ISIALA NGWA SOUTH LGACHAIRMAN - Chief Nkem B OnwubikoDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Barrister Prince Enyioma Okpanku7. IKWUANO LGA -CHAIRMAN -Barrister Stanley OjigboDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Chima Ekije8. ISUIKWUATO LGACHAIRMAN - Dr. Osita IgbeDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Charles Chinedu Uguru9. OBINGWA LGACHAIRMAN - Kingsley NnajiDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Mrs. Ezinwanyi Jonah10. OHAFIA LGACHAIRMAN - Fred IdikaDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Ezeikpe Kelvin Agbara11. OSISIOMA NGWA LGACHAIRMAN - Dr. Ikechukwu NwabekeDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Fyne Ahuama12. UMUAHIA NORTH LGACHAIRMAN - Chief Lucky AkabuikeDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Ugochukwu Ibe13. UMUAHIA SOUTH LGACHAIRMAN - Dr. Ndukwe AdinduDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Chibuzo Ejim14. UMUNNEOCHI LGACHAIRMAN - Engr. Matthew IbeDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Chigozie Igbo15. UKWA EAST LGACHAIRMAN - Mrs Stella IgbokweDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Chief Rowland Omoni16. UKWA WEST LGACHAIRMAN - Chief Sylvanus NwajiDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Mrs Ifeyinwa Adiele17. UGWUNAGBO LGACHAIRMAN - Chief Peter AguombaDEPUTY CHAIRMAN - Mrs Appolonia Emeh