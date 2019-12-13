Obey Court Orders...Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, thursday joined campaign for respect for the rule of law in the polity, warning that disobedience to any court order is a recipe for lawlessness and chaos.Speaking at the 2019 fourth quarter meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council with the theme: ‘Religion and Civil Authorities in Dialogue for Nation-Building’ in Abuja, the monarch harped on the need for respect for court orders.The Sultan’s admonition came on a day the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives and directed its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate an allegation that the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded a court room in Federal High Court, Lagos last Friday in pursuit of treason accused person standing trial.Saying this was consistent with several acts of the federal government and its agencies that undermine the rule of law, many social critics and groups had condemned the act.In an apparent reference to the accusation that the federal government flouts court orders, Abubakar stated: “Everyone must be law-abiding in the interest of national development.“We must regularly obey and respect the laws of our land. We should never disregard the laws to avoid the consequences. If a court makes a judicial pronouncement on a particular matter, it should be obeyed to the letter.“If you have any problem or disagree with the pronouncement, the next step is to appeal the pronouncement instead of disregarding or violating court judgments.“If you are served a court order and you deliberately refused to obey it because you are a governor, president or any influential person, then you are setting a dangerous precedent.“There’s no society that will prosper through lawlessness; Citizens must be law-abiding so that we can achieve the desired development.”The NSCIA President-General called for inter-religious dialogue in the country, adding that it would foster a better understanding among the people.He warned against extremism in the country, stressing the importance of education and the need to enrol street children in school and curb drug abuse in the country.In his speech, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, commended the co-chairmen and members of the NIREC for being steadfast in maintaining the peace and harmony in the country.He said: “The time has now come for governments at all levels to sit down and discuss the issue of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence with our religious and traditional rulers because the success or failure of security administration in the country depends largely on both institutions.“You, therefore, remain in the frontline of stakeholders in the business of peace building in every community.”