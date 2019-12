Published:

Share This

The academic community of Obafemi Awolowo University ((OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State was thrown into mourning on Saturday following the discovery of the body of a lecturer, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe, who died in his office.Igbokwe was a lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, OAU before his sudden death.The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed the death of IgbokweHe stated “it s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought in (hospital) this morning dead.”The university was thrown into mourning on Saturday upon discovery of Igbokwe’s lifeless body in his office at beside the Sports Complex of the university.