Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Attacked By Robbers In Lagos

Actress cum singer, Angela Okorie has been hospitalised after unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire at her car, on her way back from a show.Angela Okorie was reportedly attacked by armed men on Thursday December 12, 2019, on her way back from a show tagged ”Fans party-The generation X” where she performed live.According to online platform SDK, the actress who is presently on admission in the hospital, was on her way from Ikeja when she ran into armed men at Orile area of Lagos who sprayed her car with bullets and from the video shared online, the back seats were filled with blood splashed all over.The condition of her health could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press