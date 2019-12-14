Nigeria's Ex Golden Eaglets Striker Phillip Osondu Died After Driving Himself To A Hospital
Published: December 14, 2019
He reportedly died on arrival at a Belgian hospital he took himself to for treatment on Thursday after observing some abnormal physiology of his body system.
Osondu, who was regarded as one of the great talents in Nigeria and considered to have moved too early abroad played for Belgian Pro team, Anderlecht. He was born in Aba, 28 November 1971.
He won the golden ball as the best player at the 1987 edition of the Under 16 world cup tournament where Nigeria lost in the finals
0 comments: