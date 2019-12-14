Saturday, 14 December 2019

Nigeria's Ex Golden Eaglets Striker Phillip Osondu Died After Driving Himself To A Hospital

Philip Osondu, former golden eaglets’ striker has died at the age of 48. The former El-Kanami warrior player was part of the nation’s squad that participated in the U-16 Canada in 1987.

He reportedly died on arrival at a Belgian hospital he took himself to for treatment on Thursday after observing some abnormal physiology of his body system.

Osondu, who was regarded as one of the great talents in Nigeria and considered to have moved too early abroad played for Belgian Pro team, Anderlecht. He was born in Aba, 28 November 1971.

He won the golden ball as the best player at the 1987 edition of the  Under 16  world cup tournament where Nigeria lost in the finals





