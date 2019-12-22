Nigerians Call For Justice For Lady Beaten Up By An Alleged Soldier In Lagos

Published:

Nigerians are calling for a lady who was molested publicly by an alleged soldier in Lagos.In a message that has gone viral on social , the alleged soldier beat up the lady , smashed her phone and threatened to deal with anyone who intervened.This is the message being circulated on social media by Nigerians on the incident."Omotola Omolola was publicly abused by this soldier at Suru-Alaba on the 21:12:2019 around 3:30pmThe soldier who was secretly snapped threatened to kill anybody that intervenes, Her phone was destroyed, she was punched, slapped, slammed on the floor in the clear view of the public, the soldier molester boasted he had fought boko haram and would engage anybody..I know his behaviour does not reflect the image of the current Nigerian Army under Gen Buratai so the Army must give justice to Omotola.#justiceforomotola"The military authority are yet to react to the incident