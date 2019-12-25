Nigerian Killed In Lagos After Living In US For 45 Years Was Not Killed After Visiting Our Club..Island Club

Published:

The Island Club, Lagos, has refuted the claim that the murdered United States of America returnee, Mutiu Agbosasa, was coming from the club on the day he was killed.It explained that Agbosasa visited the club five days before his gruesome murder.It had been reported that Agbosasa was murdered by gunmen in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on December 15, 2019, while returning from the Island Club.It was gathered that gunmen attacked the victim, who returned to the country early this year after spending 45 years in the US, when his guard opened the gate for him to drive into the compound.The General Secretary, Island Club, Bankole Agbaje, said in a statement that Agbosasa last visited the club on December 10.The statement read in part, “The sad incident occurred on December 15, 2019, whereas Mr Mutiu Agbosasa visited the Island Club on December 10, 2019. This is a fact confirmed by the signed attendance register and close friends of his at the Island Club.”