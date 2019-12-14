Nigeria Soft Pedals On Suspension Of Turkish Airlines From Airports,As Airline Agrees To Use Bigger Planes

Published:

Turkish Airlines has pledged to urgently upgrade the various aircraft it operates on the Nigerian route in order to avert the suspension threat which it received from the Federal Government.It was gathered that representatives of the airline met with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority team in Abuja on Friday where they also pledged to commence immediate freight of all passengers’ baggage left in Turkey.The baggage belonged to Nigerian bound travellers.On Thursday, the Federal Government ordered the suspension of Turkish Airlines’ operations in Nigeria due to “repeated cases of poor passenger treatment.”The government gave the directive through the NCAA, ordering the airline to suspend its operations until it was ready to operate the right size of aircraft that could transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.The Federal Ministry of Aviation stated on Friday that the airline had responded and pledged to comply with the demands of the NCAA.It said, “Consequent upon the suspension of Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria, the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Abdullahi Sidi, today (Friday) met with the management of Turkish Airlines at the NCAA office in Abuja.“At the end of the meeting, the airline’s executives pledged to commence immediately freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage back in Turkey.“According to them, this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737– 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900.”The airline said the programme of clearance would be carried out from December13 to 17.Many passengers had in the past complained about the harsh treatment they received from Turkish Airlines.