New US Ambassador To Nigeria Resumes Duties (Profile)

Mrs Mary Beth Leonard is the New United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria





The Ambassador of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, presented her credentials to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari at a ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on December 24, 2019.





The U.S. Senate confirmed Ambassador Leonard on August 1, 2019 after she was nominated for the position by U.S. President Donald J. Trump on June 24, 2019.





