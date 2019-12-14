New Imo Signage Agency Out To Sanitize Outdoor Advertising In The State..CEO Bidwell Okere

Published:

The newly-established Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) is on a mission to sanitise outdoor advertising and visual communication industry in Imo State. His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Executive Governor of Imo State signed the IMSAA law on Wednesday 4 December 2019.At the maiden media conference by the Agency held on Tuesday 10 December 2019, the Director-General of IMSAA, Sir Okere Bidwell Nkemakolam said: “IMSAA was established to manage, regulate and control the Signage and outdoor advertising environment in Imo State. This mandate includes but not limited to regulation and control of signages in business outlets, placement of billboards and other outdoor signs, brand activations and events, temporary signs, and mobile advertisement.”Sir Okere said that the objective of the present government in the state is to rebuild Imo State and restore its past glory and create a brighter future for Imo citizens. The creation of IMSAA, he said is one of the initiatives of the present government to rebuild Imo State. He added that “the task of rebuilding Imo State belongs to all of us. That is why we say “Imo bu nke anyi”. If we don’t do it, nobody will do it for us.”Furthermore he said: “Through its work, IMSAA will establish a viable and vibrant outdoor advertising environment free of clutter and devoid of unsightly postings that assault the decent sensibilities of Imolites and visitors to the state. It follows therefore that IMSAA will impact positively on the scenic beautification of the streetscape across the state through a modern, strategic and continuous process thus positioning Imo State as a tourism destination of Southern Nigeria.”Sir Okere stated that “IMSAA will establish classification and standards for outdoor advertising and commercial displays and work harmoniously with all stakeholders to ensure compliance. A process for issuance of licenses and permits to owners of outdoor advertising and commercial Signage structures and branded vehicles, etc. will also be put in place.Prior to the creation of IMSAA, payments for outdoor advertisements and others were being collected by various entities in the state but hear Sir Okere: “It is important to note that with the establishment of IMSAA, payments for and control of signages and structures for outdoor advertising hitherto being collected and carried out by various entities in the state will now be collected and carried out only by IMSAA, for more effective collection, coordination, monitoring and efficient use of resources. Any person or organisation acting to the contrary henceforth is doing so at the risk of being in breach of the law - Law No. 36 of 2019 of Imo State.”He said IMSAA will be professionally run and that the members of the agency’s top management team are people very well experienced in the industry.The Director-General urged all relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the agency to deliver on its mandate saying that the agency would sanitise the outdoor advertising environment in the state and also generate revenue for the state government to carry out its agenda of rebuilding the state in the spirit of “Imo bu nke anyi.”