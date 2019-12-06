Nekede Polytechnic Honours Okechukwu Ikpe At 20th Convocation

Published:

The Founder and CEO of Office Machines Nigeria LTD, Okechukwu Ikpe has bagged a distinguished fellowship award from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo state.The fellowship award was conferred on him at the 20th convocation ceremony of the institution which pulled dignitaries from across the nation.Mr Okey, a renowned IT consultant with proven technical business leadership skills for over 20 years was nominated for this award for his contributions towards the development of tertiary and secondary education in Nigeria.The IT guru who worked with Microsoft company before venturing into his own company single handedly established seven community communication centres in Nigeria.The Information centres are equipped with internet connectivity, computers, applications, learning software and development tool kits with access to over three million research books, journals and periodicals.The centres have been instrumental to the growth and promotion of education, digital literacy and access to technology for the underserved students and persons.Reacting to the award on behalf of the other awardee, Sir Okechukwu Ikpe, expressed great joy to the institution for conferring the award on them.He promised to provide over 300 computers to the institution, awards to best graduating students from 2016 to date and employment opportunities for over 50 graduating students in his company.Federal polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State is recorded among the top 5 polytechnics in Nigeria with about over 50 courses housed in 42 departments within the institution all accredited by the National board for technical education (NBTE)Federal Polytechnic Nekede, under the directorship of Engr Dr. Michael Arimanwa recently launched its Smart campus initiative for free wifi anywhere within the school, E-library, seamless online applications, registrations and computer based examinations.Source :Sheba Tayo-Garbson