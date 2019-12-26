Nekede Fed Polytechnic Gets New Registrar,Bursar

Published:

Share This

A new Registrar has been appointed at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.She is Mrs. Eucharia Chidima Anuna.Mrs. Anuna, was a deputy registrar in charge of senior staff personnel prior to her appointment.She replaces the outgoing Registrar, Mr. IIoba Matthew Aligbe whose tenure terminates on January 10, 2020 having assumed duties as registrar of the institution on January 11, 2010.Aligbe said that 14 people applied for the job out of which seven were selected.“At the end of the screening exercise, seven were short listed, four were good materials from the institution while three came from outside.He said that Mrs. Anuna came first out of the seven applicants, adding that Mr. Anyanwuocha Ngozi also emerged as the Bursar of the institution.He said the two candidates emerged by merit which was the directive of the Governing Council.“The Council insisted that the process of picking the candidates must be on merit. Only one person would be there and the two candidates that finally got the job were appointed on merit,” he said.