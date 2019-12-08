NDDC Interim Board Was Buhari's Idea Not Mine...Godswill Akpabio

Published:

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said the constitution of the Interim Management Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea and creation.The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, while speaking in Lagos, yesterday, said the committee was set up to help supervise the forensic audit ordered by him because there is nothing on ground to justify the trillions of naira spent by the Commission in the past 19 years.Contrary to the furore surrounding legality of the board, Akpabio said those faulting the idea seem not to understand the Act that set up the NDDC. “This interim board is in order, especially as it is set up to establish and guarantee probity, accountability, and transparency in the running of the Commission’s affairs. It is also on record that this is not the first time interim management had to be put in place for the Commission. Recall that the last board came in after an interim board, which served for about six months,” he said.On the outcry over the fact that the Senate has cleared nominees for the substantive board to be inaugurated by the President, the minister said it is Buhari’s prerogative to send names to the Senate for screening, as well as inaugurate the board when he deems fit.He said: “It should be noted that the President makes decisions, based on the quantum of information available to him, which those crying foul do not have access. If he has deemed it necessary that the Interim Board carry out the house cleaning jobs before inaugurating the new board, my view is that we should let it be. As a matter of fact, there are over 100 litigations against NDDC and the board that have to be cleared…”