My Husband And Children Were Good Swimmers..Wife RCCG Pastor That Died In Swimming Pool In Spain

Wife of the Pastor Gabriel Diya who died alongside his two children in an accident at a Spanish resort says she believes there was something wrong with the pool which led to the drowning of her loved ones.Mrs Olubunmi Diya told Sky News that she believes something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for her husband and their two children at that point in time.According to Mrs Diya, her husband Gabriel Diya, 52, son Praise-Emmanuel, 16, and daughter Comfort, nine, all knew how to swim, a claim which goes contrary to what some media houses had reported.In reaction to the incident, hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said inquiries had found “no concerns relating to the pool in question” and that the incident appeared to be a “tragic accident”.Mr Diya and his 16-year-old son reportedly drowned after they jumped in a pool to save his 9-year-old daughter.The incidence reportedly occurred on December 24.The pastor was on a family vacation with his wife and their children.