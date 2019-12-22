CKN ENCOUNTER WITH PASTOR CHRIS OKAFOR ..THE PASTOR BEHIND THE CONTROVERSIAL DEFORMED ARM WOMAN MIRACLE HEALING PART 1

Published:

After the October 25th 2019 publication of my first encounter with the woman with multiple miracle hand healings, it has always been my desire to do a follow up of the story with the Pastor involved in the now rested miracle controversy that took the social media like storm.Pastor Chris Okafor is not new to controversies and this last one was just one of the so many that has been ascribed to the man of God.While most of the stories and reactions about the incident has been through his aides and spokespersons, Pastor Chris Okafor has not granted any interview on this, atleast not to the best of my knowledge .I decided to break the jinx by daring the lion in his den.Today Sunday 22nd December 2019,I made up my mind to seek out the charming Pastor and by all means get him to speak on this and other issues.I know for sure that the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry is somewhere in Ojodu but I have not been there before.My check revealed that the Church holds only one Service every Sunday starting from 8am.Finding the Church was easier than i had thought.Once I arrived Ojodu Berger bus stop , everyone I asked practically knew where the church is located (which shows its popularity).4-12 Oshifisan street,off Ereke Street Ojodu was already a beehive when i arrived the Church ,thousands of people were trooping into the Church auditorium .It took me sometime to be able to find a place to park at an adjourning street.I prayed that the Pastor would be physically present in today’s service else my effort would have been in vain.As I walked into the auditorium, I heaved a sign of relief as the man of God was physically in church and was just stepping onto the stage .He was dancing to a Christmas carol being rendered by the Church choir with other members of the congregation dancing and singing along.After the songs ,the man of God went straight into the business of the day.The theme of the sermon was “Preparing For A Prosperous 2020”Let me not bore you with all the preaching ,but one thing I know for sure is that man really made a brilliant performance of the sermon .After the sermon ,offerings and other collections were made ,followed by some healings and impactations on some members .The whole service lasted about 4 hours .The Pastor said the service had to be cut short since the members will be coming back for their “annual suya carol” later in the evening .The big task then was how to lay my hands of Pastor Chris Okafor,so many people followed him as he finished his programme ,I couldn’t even go closer with the number of people and his array of security men.The journalistic instinct in me asked to do a little walk around the premises ,I later found the Information Centre of the church opposite the auditorium .I walked in,two beautifully red wearing damsels were behind the desk.How may we help you they asked,on a second look ,one of the ladies without even letting me say what I wanted to say blurted out “Your face is very familiar .are you a journalist” ,yes I said ,I’ll like to see Pastor Chris Okafor.Do you have an appointment to see him,no I said ,well without an appointment you can’t see him more so all appointment to see him has closed for this year ,you’ll have to come back by the second week in January.I tried to use my best of smiles but that didn’t work either just as I was about to leave ,I saw a young man walked in,its obvious his presence carried some weight because of the way and manner everyone was relating to him.I asked one of the members whom he was and was told that is the PA to Pastor Chris ,ofcourse if you know how powerful PA’s to Pastors are then ,I knew this was my last opportunity to reach the Man of God.I walked up to him ,introduced myself as Chris Nwandu of CKN News and he looked at me steadily and outtered “are you the popular CKN” and i said Yes.I’ll like to talk to Pastor Chris,it won’t take more than 3 minutes I promised.He told me that Pastor Chris has so many people waiting to see him and more so ,he’ll be leaving the Church early to come back for the Carol Service, can’t this wait for another time and I said no.He promised to try his best ,that I should take my seat.I kept on praying silently ,after about 25 minutes another pretty lady walked with a notepad on her hand,who is CKN she asked ,and I raised my hands,please come .She asked for my full name ,organization and phone numbers.He told me Pastor Chris Okafor has agreed to see me but that I will exercise some patients if I don’t mind.Ofcourse ,I don’t mind.After about one and half wait ,I was finally ushered into the presence of the man in the news.The man that makes the news headlines.I was in the presence of the man whose name sends shivers in the hearts of many “demons” and witches “His first statement disarmed me,welcome CKN,hope you enjoyed our service ,I am one of your ardent fans,you are doing a fantastic job , thanks for coming to worship with usEnd Of Part One.In Part 2. Pastor Chris Okafor will speak on his controversial miracle with the woman with deformed harm, many attempts made by people (rival pastors) to blackmail him, his 52 days kidnapping experience and many other issues that will blow your mind .Keep It Locked Here.Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News and President ,Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria