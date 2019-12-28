Muhammadu Buhari Intervenes In Ganduje,Emir Of Kano's Rift

Published:

Share This

A concern group in Kano, Advocate for United Kano has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in resolving the crisis between the governor and the Emir.In a statement by the leader of the group and presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Arch. Bashir Usman Tofa, the group urged all sides to fully cooperate with the terms and conditions of the reconciliation committee and embrace the initiative designed to resolve the crisis.“It is with great relief and gratitude that we received the news of a peace and conciliation initiative embarked upon by highly respected elders and other well-meaning stakeholders from across the land under the chairmanship of Gen Abdulsalami A. Abubakar.”“On behalf of Advocates of a United Kano and teeming citizens of Kano, we wholeheartedly welcome this initiative and the concern shown by all those behind it. In particular, we appreciate the fact that President Muhammad Buhari is in full support of such a laudable undertaking.“We further urge all concerned to eschew taking any actions or making any statements that will inflame passions or hamper the reconciliation efforts. We place on record the immense gratitude of Kanawa to Mr President and members of the initiative and further pledge our support to the initiative and offer to cooperate with it.”Apart from General Abubakar as the head, other members of the panel are Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his counterpart from Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari and former Nigeria Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Alhaji Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika; Gen. Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi; Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim; Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Talida; Dr. Umaru Mutaliab; and Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh.