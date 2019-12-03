More Xtravaganza: Access Bank Set To Give Customers More Rewards This Season

Published:

Share This

Nigeria’s leading retail bank Access Bank Plc has unveiled series of exciting rewards for its customers to celebrate the yuletide season. The campaign tagged ‘More Xtravaganza’, will run from November 21 to December 31, 2019.Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Lagos, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail banking, Access Bank plc said “Access Bank is passionate about its customers and everything we do is centred around giving them more. This season, we have decided to launch this campaign to end the year on a high note in celebration of our customers. We appreciate them for their loyalty and support and this is our own way of saying thank you to them.The More Xtravanganza campaign further demonstrates our promise to provide customers with the best banking products and services whilst rewarding them for banking with us. We will be rewarding 50 active and inactive Diamond Business Advantage customers with one-month free advert broadcast and production for signing up to the Ebony Life Access to Market package or reactivating their accounts respectively”. Victor said.Commenting further on the campaign, Robert Giles, Head, Insights and capabilities, Access Bank Plc, said “Customers are the reason the bank is in business and they will always come first in our products, processes and services.To show appreciation for their patronage, we are going to feature three different DiamondXtra draws; Senior citizens draw, Women’s draw and the National quarterly draw this December. We will reward 19 senior citizens who are 50 years old and above, 10 Women in which one of them will win a shopping allowance of N100,000 per month for one year and 9 others will win N300,000 each and of course 1,016 lucky customers will emerge winners from our quarterly draw”.In an interview with newsmen, Adaeze Umeh, Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc said, “In the spirit of this yuletide season we will be rewarding our first 100 premium savers with daily airtime when they maintain their account balances for 30days. We are also going to reward the first 200 transfers on the mobile app with airtime. XclusivePlus customers who refer 3 new customers of their subscriber type will win one monthly/yearly plan. This reward will be for the first 200 customers. We will also reward our Early Savers with 20% bonus of their 13th savings for maintaining consistent savings over 12-month period.To join our winning train, all you need to do is to dial *901#, or walk into any Access Bank branch close to you to reactivate or open new account and start enjoying the More Xtravaganza benefits”. Adaeze concluded.Access Bank is committed to delivering products and services tailored to suit the lifestyles of every Nigerian irrespective. To know more about the Access Bank ‘More Xtravanganza’ campaignGet onboard Access Bank alternative channels: Mobile Banking, Online Banking, 901#, and Cards to experience a whole new world of convenience.