A 36 year-year-old man, identified as Obinna, has been found hanging from a cross beam of the roof of his workshop just in front of the palace of the traditional ruler of Amaifeke, Orlu local government area of Imo State, Eze Emma Okeke.The man, said to be a wielder and a native of Umuagi in Ihioma community in Orlu LGA, was wearing a red shirt over a blue jean trousers attire and was found hanging on a braided long scarf, tied to one of the beams of his workshop’s roofing on Tuesday.Motives for his action were yet to be ascertained as none of his close relatives could be reached for comment.