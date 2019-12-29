Last Words Of A Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In The War Against Insurgency

Published:

Hamza Buba a Lieutenant with the Nigerian Army died a few days ago while fighting alongisde his colleagues while fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the North.He posted this on his social media page a few days before his death."If l die in a war zone, box me up and send me home. Put my medals on my chest, tell my mom l did my best. Tell my dad not to bow, he won't get tension from me now. Tell my bro to study perfectly, the key of my car will be his permanently. Tell my sister not to be upset, her bro will take a long sleep after sunset. Tell my nation not to cry, because l am a soldier born to die, but never to be forgotten".