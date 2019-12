Published:

Share This

The oluaye Fuji music, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate has ordered for an N200m Rolls Royce to celebrate his installation of Maiyegun of Yorubaland by His Majesty Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of OyoThe vehicle is expected to arrive early January a few days to his installation.