Killer Policeman Escapes ,Manhunt Begins In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command, on Wednesday, said the policeman who killed a truck driver on Monday in Uso town, Owo Local Government Area of the state, had yet to be arrested as he fled immediately after committing the crime.The killer cop, identified as Sergeant Idowu Omosuyi, attached to the Federal Highway Patrol, allegedly shot the truck driver, Ado Saleh, at a checkpoint on the Akure-Owo Expressway in Uso following an argument between both of them.The driver was said to have died on the spot.The incident sparked a protest by other truck drivers and residents of the town, who barricaded the road for several hours. The angry drivers called on the command to fish out the perpetrator for prosecution.Speaking with our correspondent on the development on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, said men of the command were already on the trail of the fleeing killer cop.He added that five other members of the police team at the checkpoint were already in detention, while investigation into the incident was ongoing.Joseph said, “We have yet to arrest him (Omosuyi) but the other members of the team have been arrested and are currently in detention. It was during our preliminary investigation that the members of the team told us that immediately after the incident, Omosuyi dropped his gun and ran away.“But we are after him; he cannot escape and we will soon declare him wanted if he does not report himself to the command. The command has begun the trial of the other members of the team and we are in the process of declaring Omosuyi wanted if he fails to show up.”A police source said the command had taken the deceased to Adamawa State, where he was buried.Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association, Owo branch, which condemned the action of the policeman, has called on the command to ensure the prosecution of the trigger-happy cop.In a statement issued by the Chairman of the association, Mr Tajudeen Ahmed, the NBA condemned the unprofessional attitude of policemen on the roads.The statement read in part, “The NBA, Owo branch, noted with delight the resolve of the Ondo State Police Command to ensure that the culprit of the Uso police murder is made to face the full wrath of the law.“The branch hereby expresses her willingness and readiness to assist in the due and diligent prosecution of the culprit on a pro bono publico basis.”