IPOB Dares Police:Says Nnamdi Kanu Will Attend Mother's Burial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dared the Nigerian Police over the warning by the Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon, that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, should not attempt coming home to attend his mother’s burial.Kanu’s mother who died recently would be buried in Umuahia, Abia State this month.But CP Okon at the weekend warned that if Kanu returns home for the burial he would be arrested by the police as he is a wanted person.IPOB in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, reassured its members that nobody can stop Kanu from attending his mother’s funeral.The IPOB spokesman described the threat by the police as an empty one that does not hold water, maintaining that such threats would only make the group more defiant.Powerful stated: “An inconsequential and roundly incompetent local police operative blabbing away from a poorly maintained office in a delapidated building in Umuahia is not worthy of an intelligent response from the great IPOB.“However, it is important we inform the Fulani masters of this Okon that Biafra is resonating all over the world today, thanks to IPOB. All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation.”He lambasted Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, accusing them of grand conspiracy and mind-numbing treachery, which he said cannot stop IPOB, adding “how much less an unknown Fulani boy-boy in police uniform in Umuahia.”He added: “It seems this caliphate servant in police uniform named CP Okon wants to use the name of our most reverred leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be noticed as the slave he is in order to advance his career.”He noted that other police bosses in Abia before Okon had failed in their bid to stop IPOB, saying that “the same way they sunk into oblivion is exactly the same way this talkertative will be quickly consigned to the scrapheap of used and discarded unthinking caliphate servants from the South,” adding that CP Okon is not the first and neither will he be the last.