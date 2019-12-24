IGP Redeploys Two AIGs, Seven Police Commissioners

Published:

Share This

In line with his astute determination and drive to reposition the Force for optimal service delivery, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate deployment of AIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, mni to Zone 12, Bauchi (covering Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States) and AIG Gwandu H. Abubakar, mni to Zone 3, Yola (covering Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States). Similarly, the following Commissioners of Police have been deployed to States as follows:CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa – Delta StateCP Muri Umar Musa – Kaduna StateCP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora – Imo StateCP Agunbiade O. Lasore, psc(+) – Kebbi StateCP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni – Osun StateCP Ahmed Mohammed Azare – Taraba StateCP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji – Kogi StateMeanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments. He also enjoins the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.