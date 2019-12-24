IGP Redeploys Two AIGs, Seven Police Commissioners
Published: December 24, 2019
CP Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa – Delta State
CP Muri Umar Musa – Kaduna State
CP Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora – Imo State
CP Agunbiade O. Lasore, psc(+) – Kebbi State
CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni – Osun State
CP Ahmed Mohammed Azare – Taraba State
CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji – Kogi State
Meanwhile, the IGP has called on the affected officers to improve on the successes recorded by their predecessors and to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting intelligence-led and community-driven crime prevention strategies in their new assignments. He also enjoins the public to render support and cooperation to the incoming Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their core mandate.
0 comments: