IGP Cancels Oshiomhole APC Rally In Edo State

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has cancelled the planned rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to welcome Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu.In an official communication between the IGP and the Edo State Deputy Governror, Mr Philip Shuaib, the Police boss directed a suspension of the Mega rally until further notice and called for a meeting of the political actors involved in the development with aim of resolving it.According to the Force, the decision was based on security reasons as it wants to avoid any sort of bloodshed in the event the rally is staged.The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was expected to lead the rally to welcome Ize-Iyamu to the APC after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).