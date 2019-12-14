I Was Not Under House Arrest In Benin ..Adams Oshiomole

Published:

Share This

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, has said that he was not under house arrest by the security agencies as allegedly reported in some quarters.Addressing journalists at his residence this evening in Benin while receiving Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomole said he stayed away from the reception in order to sustain the peace of the party.Oshiomole however, blamed the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, for the crisis rocking the party, noting that the real victim of the crisis will be Governor Godwin Obaseki at the end.“The person who is the executioner of violence is Philip Shaibu, but he doesn’t understand that the real damage is to his Principal, and his Principal is not able to see through their own frustration,” he said. He urged members of the party to work to remain united, saying that once members are united, they will be able to sustain the path of peace.