I Remain The Best Governor Imo State Ever Had...Rochas

Senator Rochas Okorocha says his record as governor of Imo remains unmatched in the history of the state.“I built six Universities, four Polytechnics, two Colleges of Education, who has beaten this record in the history of that State,” the lawmaker who was a guest on Channels Television’s Newsnight said.The former governor further stated that he built one of the best Government Houses in the country.Okorocha who was bewildered about the turn of events in the state said what happened in the ruling All Progressives Congress is still like a dream to him.The parliamentarian stressed that the APC had no reason to lose the gubernatorial election in Imo State.Speaking on the challenges besetting the nation, Okorocha said there is a need for the nation to look inwards and take some kind of drastic actions to help the grow.“If we keep doing the same old things in the same old ways, we shall keep getting the same old results,” Okorocha argued.He further noted that the nation cannot continue to operate as a mono-economy dependent on one source of income.“Oil has remained our only source of income as a nation and we have not been able to develop the productive sector of our economy which makes us a consuming nation.”Regarding the security situation across the nation, the lawmaker stated that a nation faced with extreme danger of insecurity and poverty must think of the wisest course of action.Okorocha was of the opinion that if poverty is tackled properly, then insecurity will not be an issue.“Anywhere you see a high level of insecurity or crime, look beneath it there is a high level of poverty,” the former governor insisted.