I Have No Grudges Against Muhammadu Buhari...Sambo Dasuki

Barely 12 hours after he was released from custody, former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), has said that he holds no grudges against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).He also said he was ready to defend himself against the allegations of money laundering and corruption levelled against him by the Federal Government.Dasuki said this in a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service after he was released by the Department of State Services.The ex-NSA was released on Tuesday following a directive by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after spending over four years in detention.He was arrested in 2015 over alleged abuse of office and money laundering but was not released despite several court orders granting him bail.Asked if he felt his detention was a payback for the role he played in the 1985 coup which removed the Buhari regime, Dasuki said he was not aware of such a motive, noting that his incarceration was designed by God.He said he had no comments to pass to the government regarding his ordeal in custody.Dasuki said, “What I know is that God designed this to happen. Nothing more. I have no problem with anybody. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.”The former NSA further stated, “You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one to suffer himself. Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.”He added, “What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and who goes to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.”The retired colonel said he was willing to defend himself in court against the allegations of money laundering“I resolved that anytime they released me, I will appear before the court and defend myself, I am ready,” he said.