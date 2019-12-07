I Can’t Eat, Sleep, Sowore’s Mother Laments

Published:

The mother of Sahararepprters Omoyele Sowore, Esther, expressed shock over the rearrest of her son on Friday, adding that her son’s continuous stay in the custody of the DSS had affected her health.Speaking during an interview with the CNN on Friday, she said, “I cannot eat. I cannot sleep. It is affecting my health. It has been four months now. I plead with Buhari again in Allah’s name, I plead with him to release my son.”