How We Set Home Of Late Kogi PDP Women Leader On Fire ..Suspect Confession

One of the six suspects that killed the woman leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), late Mrs. Salome Abuh, a day after the Governorship election at Ochadamu, Ocholi Edicha has confessed that they were contracted to deal with the woman.He also disclosed to newsmen that he slapped the woman on the day of the election following a misunderstanding between both of them.He added further that they were contracted by a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to deal with her stressing that when they set the building ablazed they never knew that the woman was inside the house.Parading the six suspects before newsmen at the Police Headquarter in Lokoja by the Commission of Police. CP Hakeem Busari, he said after the incident the police launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.He noted that on the 21 of November, 2019, the operatives attached to Of Police Division in collaboration with the local vigilantes arrested the six suspects namely Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.CP Busari added that during interrogation, Ocholi Edicha confessed that he led the gang that burnt the house of Elder Simon B.S Abuh which led to the death of his wife Mrs. Salome Achejuigu.He said that the suspect further confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robbery incidents in the Ochadamu and it’s environs as he calls for calm and assured that all the perpetrators will not go unpunished as efforts are still on to get other members of the gang.He also said effort is on to retrieve all illegal arms in the state.