House Of Reps Member Dies In Abuja

A member of House of Representatives from Niger State, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna is dead. He died at Maitama General Hospital on Monday morning after a brief illness.Until his death, he was the member representing Rijau/Magama federal constituency of Niger State. Confirming the death of the lawmaker on telephone, another lawmaker from Niger State, Sa’idu Musa Abdullahi said that, the deceased came back from a trip to Lagos on Sunday night and died early morning today.