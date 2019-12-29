Hoodlums Attack Edo Deputy Governor's Residence

Published:

Share This

Hoodlums on Saturday invaded the residence of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.Police arrested one suspect who gained access to the building by jumping over the fence.Four additional persons, who were fingered to be connected to the incident, have been arrested.Reports say the suspects have been taken to the Area Command at Auchi for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the command headquarters in Benin.Edo police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, has confirmed the incident.“From what I gathered from the divisional police officer in Jattu, he got a distress call from the family members and moved to the area to receive the arrested suspects,” he said.Mr Nwabuzor said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects went to the deputy governor’s residence while being chased from a location.He added that the police recovered from the hoodlums’ apartment a locally-made cut-to-size gun, cutlass, battle axe, and two wraps of India hemp.The police did not name the suspects. It is also not clear if any member of the family was hurt.