Hisbah Arrests Policeman With 3 Girlfriends In Hotel

Zamfara Hisbah Commission says it arrested a police officer and three women allegedly engaged in social vices at a hotel in Gusau. Chairman of the commission, Dr Atiku Zawuyya, stated this while parading the suspects at the commission’s headquarters on Monday.He said the police officer, who is serving with the Central Police Station, Gusau, was arrested with the three girls in a room at the hotel, allegedly committing acts contrary to Sharia law. Zawuyya said preliminary investigation conducted by the commission showed that one of the three girls was from Kaduna state while the two others were from the same family in Zamfara.The chairman said the commission had warned the management of the hotel several times against harbouring such people but failed to comply with the rules and regulation guiding the operation of hotel business in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that manager of the hotel was also arrested by officials of the Hisbah commission. Zawuyya said the suspects would be charged to court after full investigation.