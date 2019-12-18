Gov Ihedioha Directs Payment Of December Salaries To Imo Workers

Published:

Share This

Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has directed the State Accountant General, to commence immediately, with effect from today, Tuesday December 17, 2019, payment of December Salaries to Civil servants in the State and workers in the Local Governments.He also directs the payment of pensions to all pensioners in the State and Local Government for the month of DecemberThe directive is in line with His Excellency’s resolve to ensuring that workers and pensioners in the State prepare for the Christmas and New Year Celebrations.The directive is with immediate effect acording to his Chief Press Chibuike OnyeukwuSource :Sheba Garbson