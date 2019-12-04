Gov Bello Asks His Appointees To Provide Election Results From Their Wards

Published:

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has asked all his appointees to submit a report of their ”stewardship” in the last election.Bello won the governorship election held in November.He polled 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 189,704, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who got 9,482.The governor won in 12 local government areas out of the 21 in the state.In a memo entitled, ‘submission of your stewardship to New Dimension administration’, signed by Folashade Ayoade, secretary to the state government , the governor directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies to submit a report detailing their ”stewardship”.”Following the decision reached at the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday 27 November. His Execellency, Yahaya Bello, Executive Governor of Kogi state has directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies to submit in details their stewardship to the New Direction administration in respect of their ministries,” the letter read.“Report should include: local government;office (s) held; duration; ward; polling unit; result of election in PU and ward.”The election, in which Bello emerged winner, was criticised by some civil society organisations for widespread irregularities and violence.