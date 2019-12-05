Glo’s Subscriber Base Swells To 50m – NCC

Published:

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its latest report has revealed that the grand masters of data, Globacom, topped the subscriber gainers' chart by adding over 1 million new customers in October.This followed the feat of adding a colossal 2 million new subscribers in the September NCC report.According to NCC, Globacom added 1,044,322 new subscribers during the month, to top the table. The company’s subscriber base has now swollen to 50,255,796, from 49,211,474 in September.MTN was the second highest gainer with 542,070 new subscribers, while Airtel came third with 172,221 additional customers. Their respective customer bases at the end of October stood at 65,870,174 and 49,081,899.Conversely, 9mobile recorded continued reduction of its subscriber figures during the month. It lost another 541,890 customers to see its base reduced to 14,792,206.With its October performance, Globacom has maintained the growth trajectory it recorded in September.