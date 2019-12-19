Former Daily Times Political Editor Emeka Nwosu Bags PhD

Published:

The former Political Editor of the Daily Times of Nigeria, Chief Emeka Nwosu, has bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Political Economy and Development Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. This followed the successful defence of his thesis, "ECOWAS Parliament and Regional Economic Integration in West Africa, 2002-2018" on Monday. The thesis was supervised by an eminent scholar and a founding President of ASUU, Prof. Assisi Asobie.The External Examiner was Prof. Dung Pam Sha, from the University of Jos. The thesis which was well applauded researched into the role of ECOWAS Parliament in enhancing the West African regional integration process. It particularly examined the ways and means through which the regional Parliament ensures that the integration project is citizen driven and people centred, especially against the background of the Vision 2020 of ECOWAS which is to transform from the ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of the people.Nwosu who was the former National President of National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC) has served the nation in other important capacities. He was the Media Adviser to the Senate President (1999-2000). He also served as an Assistant Director in the Presidency (2000-2005). Until recently, he was the Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives. He has authored some books which include, "Nigeria and the Crisis of a Nation State: Agenda for National Consensus". Nwosu is happily married with children.