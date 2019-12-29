First Bank Confirms Abuja Foiled Armed Robbery

Published:

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has confirmed a foiled robbery attack on its Mpape, Abuja branch on Saturday.The confirmation was contained in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, on Saturday.The statement said: “We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.“The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.”Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in the foiled bank robbery.A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said the suspects were arrested while trying to escape.She said the prompt response to a distress call by operatives of the command foiled the attempted robbery of a First Bank branch in the area.Yusuf said: “Police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in cross fire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank.“The operation, with the backup of soldiers, led to the arrest of four suspects and killing of one person while trying to escape.”Yusuf said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Bala Ciroma, had ordered discreet investigation into the incident.She called on FCT residents to remain calm, as normalcy had been restored and pledged the commitment of the police to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the territory.Yusuf urged the public to call on the police through this phone numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883 in case of emergency.