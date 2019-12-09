Monday, 9 December 2019

FIRS Boss Fowler Tenure Ends,May Not Be Reappointed By Buhari

Published: December 09, 2019
The tenure of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Babatunde Fowler, ended on Sunday with no indication that he would get a second term in office.

Fowler, who is a childhood friend and former classmate of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was appointed as the FIRS chairman on August 20, 2015

He was confirmed by the Senate on December 9, 2015 which implies that his tenure ended on December 8, 2019.

The FIRS Establishment Act stipulates that “the executive chairman shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The  chairman  and  other  members  of  the  board,  other  than  ex-officio  members,   shall  each  hold  office for  a  term  of  four  years,  renewable  once  only.”

Findings revealed that as of Sunday, there was no indication that Fowler’s tenure would be renewed for another four years.

Sources at the FIRS said that since Sunday was the last day of his tenure in office, it was expected that the handover would be done on Monday to the most senior director in the agency.

Findings revealed that Fowler might hand over to the Coordinating Director in charge of Domestic Tax Group, Mr Abiodun Aina.

Aina was also the special adviser to Fowler.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: