Ezeibe Emerges As New National President Of ASUP

A new Council of National Officers (CNO) has been elected by the national delegates of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP with Comrade Anderson Ezeibe emerging as president.The election held at the 15th National Delegates Conference held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State on Thursday 6th December 2019.Comrade Anderson U. Ezeibe from Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Zone D, beat his only rival Barr Timothy Ogunseye (Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro) to emerge President.The election was keenly contested as Comrade Ezeibe won by seven votes.The election was generally peaceful but was observed by security officials.In his post inaugural speech, ASUP President Comrade Anderson Ezeibe assured delegates and all ASUP members that the values and processes of the Union shall be upheld by his administration.He also promised to pursue the implementation of his campaign promises.Comrade Ezeibe appealed for solidarity and prayers of all members but also thanked all ASUP delegates and stakeholders for their passion and interest in the union.The National Delegates Conference holds every two years with all qualified chapters fully represented.Source:Sheba Tayo-Garbson