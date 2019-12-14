Ex CJ Walter Onnoghen's Passport Seized ,Prevented From Travelling Abroad With Family

Published:

The immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has been barred from travelling out of the country by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.The move may be part of a fresh probe into Onnoghen’s affairs. Onnoghen was convicted for not declaring his assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal in April.An internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, which was read by a top officer, stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.The report stated, “On November 11, 2019, retired Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana. He was in company with his wife, Nkoyo, and daughter.“His passport, with number A50445233, was flagged because Justice Onnoghen’s name was on the watch list. The passport is currently in custody of the NIS.”The senior officer said that the passport seized from Onnoghen was not a diplomatic passport but the ordinary green passport.The immigration officer said that the directive to seize Onnoghen’s passport came from the Presidency.“Justice Onnoghen will have to meet with the Presidency to know why his passport was seized. We are only following instructions,” the officer said.