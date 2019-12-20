Ex AGF Adoke Was Not Extradited ,But Came Back On His Own..Mike Ozekhome

Published:

Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and a lawyer to former AGF Mohammed Adoke had said that the former AGF who is also a SAN was not extradited but was set free by the police in Dubai.According to him, Adoke gave assurance to the police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city that he wants to go home and “solve his problems back at home”.Ozekhome also disclosed in the statement issued on Thursday that his client was already on his way back into the country of his own free will.He said, “I can confirm to you authoritatively that Adoke has been released from the custody of the Interpol and will arrive in Nigeria at any moment.“He was let off the hook because nothing incriminating was found on him and he has on his own volition opted to come back to Nigeria.”“Adoke is not extradited by the Nigerian government because there is no reason for that. He is coming back to Nigeria to clear his name from the alleged Malabu oil scandal.“He is innocent of the allegations against him, Adoke has not done anything wrong. He is already airborne and will land in Nigeria this afternoon today Thursday,” he added.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed the charges against the former AGF and four others on behalf of the Nigerian Government.Following its inability to produce the defendants in court, the anti-graft agency approached a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on April 17 to secure a warrant of arrest against them.The court granted the request by the EFCC, leading to Adoke’s arrest by the police in Dubai in November.The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, confirmed Adoke’s arrest about a week later during a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters.