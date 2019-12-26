Enugu Police Command Parades Woman Behind The Slamming Of Housemaid On The Floor
Published: December 26, 2019
Her name is Amaka Otolehi from Ngor-Okpala, she married to Nkem Otolehi. The girl in question is Goewam Peace (from Jos) while Jonathan Goewam is her uncle that gave her to the Otolehi family as a housemaid.
According to Amaka, she acted out of anger and have never maltreated Peace this way.
The video of the incident went viral on social media and has been condemned by people across the globe.
The police said she ll be charged to court as soon as possible.
