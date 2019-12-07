Ekiti University Dismisses Randy Accounting Lecturer

Published:

The Management of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has dismissed three of its academic staff members including, Mr. Olola Aduwo, who was recently involved in a sex scandal .It will be recalled that Mr. Aduwo, a senior lecturer at the department of Accounting of the institution, few weeks, was caught pants down in a 29-second video clip which went viral on social media while attempting to have carnal knowledge of one of his female students.In a statement on Friday by the institution’s Public Relation Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun said the decision was arrived at on Thursday during the 135th meeting of the institution’s Governing Council, which considered, among others, the report of the preliminary investigation panel and the Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic).Olanipekun added that the committees heard the cases against the randy lecturer, strictly followed all laid down procedures and gave him opportunity to defend himself of the allegation.He explained that Mr Aduwo, however, admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he appeared.Olanipekun said the Governing Council, led by its Chairman, Prof. Bamitale Omole found the lecturer culpable of all the allegations levelled against Aduwo and subsequently ordered his dismissal from the services of the University with effect from 7th October, 2019.Olanipekun maintained that EKSU had zero tolerance for sexual harassment and would not condone any act of misconduct, adding the university would continue to flush out bad eggs in the system.