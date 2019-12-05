EFCC Storms Yahoo-Boys Den, Arrests Kingpin, 26 Others

Published:

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday raided a Lagos hotel believed to be a hideout of Internet fraudsters.It disclosed that One Rasaq Balogun, a suspected Internet fraud kingpin, whose illicit activities dominated intelligence gathered from the recently arrested ‘police spies’ during a raid on their Abeokuta base was the major target of the raid.According to findings, Balogun harbours an army of young men recruited to carry out financial scams through the use of the Internet.Some other members of his gang were equally arrested at his Beckley Estate residence, also in Lagos State.The raid on his Modzak Hotel hideout at Abule-Egba sufficiently validated the suspicion, as other young men were caught in his hotel with no specific mission.The suspected kingpin and 26 other young men between the ages of 18 and 35 years were arrested at the scene and taken to the commission’s Ibadan zonal office for further interrogation.Officers of the anti-graft agency also recovered three vehicles, fetish items, laptops, mobile phones and documents suspected to contain fraudulent data from the suspects.EFCC said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.