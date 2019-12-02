EFCC Seizes Bukola Saraki's N1bn Residence In Ilorin

Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday ordered for interim forfeiture of the Ilorin residence of the immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki.This was revealed in a statement signed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.According to him, the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC had earlier approached the court presided over by Justice Ridwan Aikawa for an order of interim forfeiture of about N1 billion worth property belonging to Saraki.The property which is located at 1, Abdulkadir street, G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara State is being requested by the anti-graft commission for forfeiture on the grounds that it was acquired through the proceeds of unlawful activity.Ruling on the exparte application filed by EFCC Lawyer, Rotimi Oyedipo on Monday, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the property and said the court order should be published in National Newspapers.The Judge further said that any interested parties in the property should show cause while the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.The Commission in moving application said its reasonably suspected that the former Nigeria number three citizen built the house with Government’s money and other proceeds of crime.