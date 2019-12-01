Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Buhari On Instagram

Published:

“Mr Lecturer” hitmaker, Eedris Abdulkareem has aired his displeasure with President Muhammadu Buhari.The veteran entertainer who took to his Instagram page to call out the Nigerian president described him as the “most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria”.Taking to Instagram, he wrote:“Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria. First he was fraudulently enlisted into the Nigerian army. He fraudulently gained promotion that he wasn’t qualified for while in the army”.He continued,“He truncated our democracy and rendered Nigerians poor and helpless. He turned the Petroleum Trust Fund to Petroleum Trust Fraud to help Abacha loot his way to the grave. He came back, deceived 15 million Nigerians with fake integrity and became a president without the required certificate. He gained an unrestricted access to our national treasury and went on a looting spree that made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. Now he wants to continue…no way, he must be stopped because we cannot continue to reinforce failure”.This is not the first time Eedris Abdulkareem is calling out a political leader as he has called out former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in times past.Source:Guardian