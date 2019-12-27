Disaster:Couple,Three Children Burnt To Death In Abuja Road Crash

Published:

Tragedy struck in Abuja on Christmas day as a man identified as a man by the name Samson Adetunji Alowe died alongside his wife and three children in a ghastly accident along the Kubwa Abuja expressway.They were Opeyemi Adetunji Olowe (41) wife, Angel Adetunji Alowe (12) daughter,Propser Adetunji Alowe (10) son and Fortune Adetunji Olow (8) SonAccording to an eye witness who spoke to CKN News, the Jeep ran into a pillar and burst into flame trapping all the occupants of the vehicle.A rescue effort was not possible because of the ferocity of the fire.Their charred bodies were late deposted in a motuary in the capital capital city