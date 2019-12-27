Disaster:Couple,Three Children Burnt To Death In Abuja Road Crash
Published: December 27, 2019
They were Opeyemi Adetunji Olowe (41) wife, Angel Adetunji Alowe (12) daughter,Propser Adetunji Alowe (10) son and Fortune Adetunji Olow (8) Son
According to an eye witness who spoke to CKN News, the Jeep ran into a pillar and burst into flame trapping all the occupants of the vehicle.
A rescue effort was not possible because of the ferocity of the fire.
Their charred bodies were late deposted in a motuary in the capital capital city
