Dino Senate Seat Loss:We Have Removed The Last Of 16 Rebel Senators..Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has congratulated Smart Adeyemi on his victory in the rerun election held on Saturday.He said the victory had again affirmed the general acceptance of the party, by the people of Kogi State who just few weeks reelected its governorship candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello, for a second term.In a statement on Saturday, Oshiomhole said the people had by their votes removed the last 16 senators who rebelled against the party.He said, “I have always believed in the ability of the people of Kogi West to elect leaders who will make them proud in the Senate and not the defeated Senator Melaye who is among the 16 Senators who rebelled against our party.“As it stands today, the broom has swept away the entire 16 Senators, Dino being the last, who tried to destabilise our democracy for their personal interest, jettisoning the interest of the electorate.“On behalf of our great party the APC, I congratulate my brother and friend, Senator Smart Adeyemi, once again and we look forward toward working with you in this resolve by our dear President Muhammadu Buhari to take the nation to the ‘Next level’.”