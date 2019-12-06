Davido Reacts To Rearrest Of Omoyele Sowore

Published:

Share This

Nigeria's music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has reacted to the attempt to rearrest Omoyele Sowore on Friday by the DSS – less than 24 hours after he was released.According to reports, Operatives of the Department of State Services disrupted the trial of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare on Friday morning, attempting to rearrest the two men, who were only released from its detention on Thursday evening.The situation led to a commotion as Sowore was shielded by other young activists in the courtroom to prevent his unlawful rearrest.Reacting to the report, Davido wrote: “Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past n our dear country …. a kid somewhere in Nigeria, dreaming of becoming a lawyer and bettering the community would see this and start having doubts … just sad.”Responding to a twitter user who asked Nigerian artistes to raise their voice against unlawful acts in government, Davido said “Voice against gun lol ok … this country these days nah CARRY UR OWN I GO CARRY MY OWN”